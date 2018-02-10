BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Andreas Wellinger wins ski jump gold in men's normal hill event
Germany's Andreas Wellinger wins ski jump gold
Germany's Andreas Wellinger is overcome with emotion as he secures a ski jump gold medal in the individual men's normal hill event at Pyeongchang 2018.
