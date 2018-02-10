BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Laura Dahlmeier wins 7.5km biathlon sprint gold
Germany's Laura Dahlmeier wins 7.5km biathlon sprint gold
Watch as Germany's Laura Dahlmeier wins 7.5km biathlon sprint gold at Pyeongchang 2018.
