BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Netherlands win all three medals in women's 3000m speed skating
Netherlands dominate women's speed skating
Winter Olympics
Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands dominate the women's 3000m speed skating final taking gold, silver and bronze medals at Pyeongchang 2018.
