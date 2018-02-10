BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Netherlands win all three medals in women's 3000m speed skating

Netherlands dominate women's speed skating

Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands dominate the women's 3000m speed skating final taking gold, silver and bronze medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

WATCH MORE: Germany's Dahlmeier wins 7.5km Biathlon sprint gold

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Winter Olympics video

Video

Netherlands dominate women's speed skating

Video

Christie off to flying start in Pyeongchang

Video

When the luge goes badly wrong

Video

Lim Hyo-jun secures South Korea's first gold

Video

Bloody Draculas and handy boarders - best of slopestyle

Video

GB's Nicholls crashes out in slopestyle qualifiers

Video

Watch: Korea's Lee slips on curling stone

Video

Watch: Sweden's Kalla wins first gold of the Games

Video

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier wins 7.5km biathlon sprint gold

Video

GB's Treacy crashes out in short-track speed skating

Video

Classy Kleveland tops slopestyle qualifying

Video

Japan's figure skaters perform to animated series theme tune

Video

GB's Morgan & Coultas wipe out in slopestyle

Video

'It still gives me shivers' - Relive Jenny Jones' historic medal

Video

Brave Tongan, Imagine and united Korea - best of opening ceremony

Video

Virtual reality and 'sexy slippers' - Fuller in Pyeongchang

Video

Cold? What cold? Tongan makes impressive Pyeongchang entrance

Video

Watch: Singers perform Imagine at opening ceremony

Video

Koreans parade together at Winter Olympics ceremony

Video

The misery and magic of the moguls

Video

'Kingsbury nailed that' - Gold favourite lays down mogul marker

Video

'That is superb skating' - OAR pairs duo shine

Video

You train for four years and then this happens...

Video

BBC's former GB skier Bell takes on Olympic downhill course

Video

'Strap yourselves in, this is Pyeongchang 2018'

Video

Final-stone drama as Olympic Athletes from Russia beat China in curling

Video

Controversy in opening Winter Olympics curling

Video

The Winter Olympics - where sport, science and humanity collide

Video

'I won't back off at all' - Vonn takes on Olympics & social media trolls

Video

Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired