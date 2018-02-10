BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: North Korean cheerleaders show synchronized support at ice hockey
Let's go Korea! Cheerleaders show synchronized support
North Korean cheerleaders show support as the unified Korean women's team face Switzerland in Group B in the ice hockey at Pyeongchang 2018.
