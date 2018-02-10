BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Lim Hyo-jun secures South Korea's first gold medal in short-track
Lim Hyo-jun secures South Korea's first gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
South Korea's Lim Hyo-jun secures the first medal for the host nation at the Winter Olympics, winning gold medal in the men's 1500m short-track speed skating final.
