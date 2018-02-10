BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Bulgaria's Pavel Angelov and Slovakia's Jozef Ninis hit the wall during the luge
Who would be a luge athlete?
Watch Bulgaria's Pavel Angelov and Slovakia's Jozef Ninis run into difficulties during the first run of the luge at Pyeongchang 2018.
