BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Japan's figure skaters perform to animated series theme tune
Japan's figure skaters perform to animated series theme tune
Japanese figure skaters Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara perform to the theme tune from Japanese animated series 'Yuri on Ice' at Pyeonchang 2018.
