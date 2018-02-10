BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Farrell Treacy crashes out in short-track speed skating
GB's Treacy crashes out in short-track speed skating
Great Britain's Farrell Treacy crashes out in the heats of the men's 1500m short-track speed skating at Pyeongchang 2018.
