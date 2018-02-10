BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: South Korea's Lee Ki-Jeong slips on curling stone
Watch: Korea's Lee slips on curling stone
South Korea's Lee Ki-Jeong suffers a nasty fall, slipping on a curling stone during his mixed doubles match with Norway.
