BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Sweden's Charlotte Kalla wins first gold of the Games in skiathlon
Watch: Sweden's Kalla wins first gold of the Games
- From the section Winter Olympics
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla holds off the threat of reigning Olympic champion Marit Bjorgen of Norway to win the first gold of Pyeongchang 2018 in skiathlon.
