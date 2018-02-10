BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Classy Norwegian Marcus Kleveland tops heat one slopestyle qualifying
Classy Kleveland tops slopestyle qualifying
Marcus Kleveland is the pick of the performers in the first heat of slopestyle qualifying, the Norwegian impressed with a score of 83.71 to book his place in Sunday's final.
