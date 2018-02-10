BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Jenny Jones' historic slopestyle medal remembered by BBC team
'It still gives me shivers' - Relive Jenny Jones' historic medal
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the BBC's slopestyle commentary team guide us through what it felt like to watch Jenny Jones' bronze medal win at Sochi 2014.
WATCH MORE:The misery and magic of the moguls
Available in the UK only,
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired