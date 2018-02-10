BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Jamie Nicholls makes solid start in opening slopestyle run
GB's Nicholls makes solid start in opening slopestyle run
- From the section Winter Olympics
Jamie Nicholls is the first British athlete in action at Pyeongchang and he puts in a solid run to finish sixth in his slopestyle qualification first run with a score of 71.56.
Nicholls struggled in his second run though and crashed out of the event.
