BBC Sport - Watch as the Olympic Torch is lit at Winter Olympics 2018

Olympic Flame lit at Winter Olympics 2018

Watch the moment the Olympic Flame is lit at the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Brave Tongan, Imagine and united Korea - best of opening ceremony

