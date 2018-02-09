BBC Sport - Watch as the Olympic Torch is lit at Winter Olympics 2018
Olympic Flame lit at Winter Olympics 2018
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the moment the Olympic Flame is lit at the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.
