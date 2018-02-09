BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Historic moment as Korean athletes arrive at opening ceremony
Koreans parade together at Winter Olympics ceremony
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the historic moment when South Korea and North Korea athletes march together under a unified flag at the Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.
