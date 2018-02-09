Winter Olympics opening ceremony 9 Feb From the section Winter Olympics Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/winter-olympics/43004376 Read more about sharing. Fireworks got the opening ceremony under way in spectacular style A mythological white tiger was one of the guardians of five children who took part in the theatrical show Korean drummers performed in unison during a musical moment South Korea president Moon Jae-in (right) and Olympic president Thomas Bach greeted the stadium Ghana's second-ever Olympian Akwasi Frimpong carried the flag of his country during the athletes' parade