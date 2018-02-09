BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Bad mogul, good mogul: two runs, two completely different outcomes
The misery and magic of the moguls
- From the section Winter Olympics
South Korea's Seo Jung Hwa runs into trouble in her moguls qualifying run and is the only competitor not to complete the course, meanwhile France's Perrine Laffont "barely puts a foot wrong" on her way to the top of the leaderboard.
WATCH MORE: Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired