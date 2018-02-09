BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: OAR beat China with thrilling final stone shot
Final-stone drama as OAR beat China in curling
- From the section Winter Olympics
Olympic athletes from Russia beat China 6-5 thanks to a takeout shot with the final stone of the extra end. The win gives OAR a 3-1 record after four of their seven matches in the qualification round robin of the curling mixed doubles.
WATCH MORE: Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired