BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: BBC Sport welcomes you to Pyeongchang
'Strap yourselves in, this is Pyeongchang 2018'
- From the section Winter Olympics
BBC Sport's Tim Warwood makes a tour of the 2018 Winter Olympics host city Pyeongchang, offering an insight into the culture, the weather and even the latest technologies available.
WATCH MORE: Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired