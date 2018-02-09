BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'That is superb skating' - OAR duo star in figure skating team pairs routine
'That is superb skating' - OAR duo shine in team pairs routine
- From the section Winter Olympics
Olympic athlete from Russia figure skating pair Vladimir Morozov and Evgenia Tarasova set the highest score in their team pairs routine to put OAR fourth overall going into Sunday's program. Canada lead after two rounds with a score of 17, four points ahead of OAR.
