BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Mogul gold medal favourite Mikael Kingsbury nails opening run
'Kingsbury nailed that' - Gold favourite lays down mogul marker
- From the section Winter Olympics
Canada's mogul gold medal favourite Mikael Kingsbury lays down a marker to the rest of the field as he nails his first qualifying run and tops the rankings with a score of 86.07.
