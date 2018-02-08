Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod "gutted" as injury rules her out of Pyeongchang

A severely fractured heel ruled Ormerod out of the Games, a day after she suffered a minor wrist fracture

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod says "words can't describe how gutted" she is to be ruled out of the Winter Olympics with injury.

Ormerod severely fractured her right heel on Thursday - a day before the games begin in Pyeongchang - having also fractured a wrist on Wednesday.

"Yesterday sucked," the 20-year-old said. "I was determined to still train, compete and do my best but I guess it just wasn't meant to be."

The Games run until 25 February.

Medal hopeful Ormerod was set to compete in two events, starting with Sunday's slopestyle, before injuring her heel in training.

She will now undergo "emergency surgery" on Friday.

"After dreaming of competing at the Olympics for years, I finally got there and received the most bad luck I've ever had," the Yorkshirewoman said on Instagram.

"I severely broke my heel into two pieces so having surgery in a couple of hours to get it fixed.

"Words can't describe how gutted I am but thank you to everyone for all your support and kind words!

"Also a massive good luck to my team-mates competing this weekend. You guys better kill it!"