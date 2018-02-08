Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod ruled out of Games in Pyeongchang with fractured heel

Ormerod was due to compete in two events, the slopestyle and big air.

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod is out of the Winter Olympics in Korea after suffering a severely fractured right heel in training on Thursday.

The 20-year-old medal hopeful suffered a minor wrist fracture in practice on Wednesday but was still intending to compete in Sunday's slopestyle.

But the British Olympic Association (BOA) has confirmed she will have "emergency surgery" on Friday.

The Games in Pyeongchang start on Friday and run to 25 February.

Mike Hay, Team GB chef de mission, said the team were "deeply sorry" and "desperately disappointed" for Ormerod.

Dan Hunt, British Ski and Snowboard's performance director, added: "Her determined and fearless nature will see her come back from this and reach the exciting potential and future that is ahead of her.

"Her team-mates will now be giving their all for her as well as their nation."

She became the first Briton to win a slopestyle World Cup gold in Moscow last year and also took bronze at the 2017 X Games.

She finished third at the Big Air World Cup in Pyeongchang in 2016 - a test event for the Winter Olympics.

Ormerod has suffered a series of injuries in her career, snapping her anterior cruciate knee ligament, damaging the meniscus in both knees and fracturing her shoulder, both arms and back.

"The injuries don't bother me - I just keep coming back stronger," she told the BBC before the Games.