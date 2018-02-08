BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn is ready to give 100% in Pyeongchang

'I won't back off at all' - Vonn takes on Olympics & social media trolls

Team USA ski racer Lindsey Vonn talks about how she deals with pre-tournament pressure and those social media trolls ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

You can watch the full interview, plus more on the Winter Olympics in Clare Balding's Road to the Winter Games on BBC World News: Saturday 10 February - 1230 GMT, Sunday 11 February 0030 / 0730 / 1930 GMT & 2330 GMT (US only)

Top videos

Video

'I won't back off at all' - Vonn takes on Olympics & social media trolls

Video

Janssen scores brilliant goal in Arsenal win

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Newport County

Video

Controversy in opening Winter Olympics curling

Video

The Winter Olympics - where sport, science and humanity collide

Video

Watch Yarnold's gold medal run from Sochi 2014

Video

Flynn 'very proud' of Newport players

Video

Bitterly cold for Olympic athletes

Video

Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics

Video

‘The rat in my head that won't stop’

Video

Highlights: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County

Video

Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired