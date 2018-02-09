BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Graham Bell tackles downhill ski course at Jeongseon Alpine Centre
BBC's former GB skier Bell takes on Olympic downhill course
- From the section Winter Olympics
BBC Sport presenter and eight-time British champion Graham Bell tackles the men's Olympic downhill ski course at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired