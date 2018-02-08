BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Controversy in opening mixed doubles curling
Controversy in opening Winter Olympics curling
Winter Olympics
Controversy ensues during the curling mixed doubles match between China and Switzerland on the first day of action at the Winter Olympics, as a member from both teams appears to move one of the stones during a potential match-winning end.
