BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Where sport, science and humanity collide - Brian Cox
The Winter Olympics - where sport, science and humanity collide
- From the section Winter Olympics
Brain Cox narrates the opening montage to BBC Sport's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang - where sport, science and humanity collide.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK audiences only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired