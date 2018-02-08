BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Watch Lizzy Yarnold's gold medal winning run from Sochi 2014
Defending skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold will carry the Great Britain flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang - relive the unforgettable moment when she won gold in Sochi 2014.
