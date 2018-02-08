Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod suffers second injury in as many days

Ormerod is due to compete in two events in Pyeongchang, where the Winter Olympics run from 9 to 25 February

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod has had a scan on her leg after crashing in training for the Winter Olympics - a day after fracturing her wrist.

The 20-year-old suffered a "minor" wrist fracture when she fell off a rail during slopestyle practice in Pyeongchang on Wednesday.

Ormerod, who is entered in the slopestyle and big air events, came off again on Thursday, but it is not known how serious the injury is.

The Games run from 9 to 25 February.

Ormerod is due to take part in the slopestyle qualifier in South Korea on Sunday.

She became the first Briton to win a slopestyle World Cup gold in Moscow last year and also took bronze at the 2017 X Games.

She finished third at the big air World Cup in Pyeongchang in 2016 - a test event for the Winter Olympics.