Winter Olympics: OAR win ice hockey gold with thrilling overtime winner against Germany

OAR equalised with less than a minute remaining of normal time before scoring the winner in overtime

The Olympic athletes from Russia team scored a winner in overtime to beat Germany 4-3 and take the Winter Olympics men's ice hockey gold medal.

Kirill Kaprizov, 20, scored the golden goal winner with just over 10 minutes of overtime remaining.

The match had finished 3-3 in normal time, OAR forcing the extra period via an equaliser with 56 seconds left.

The win gives OAR their second gold of the Pyeongchang Games and 17th medal overall.

The scores were level going into the final period after Germany's Felix Schutz cancelled out Vyacheslav Voinov's first period opener.

But in the thrilling closing stages, Nikita Gusev put OAR 2-1 in front with seven minutes left, only for Germany to equalise through Dominik Kahun 10 seconds later.

The Germans then looked to have secured a shock first ice hockey gold medal when Jonas Muller made it 3-2 with three minutes left, but Gusev scored again to equalise inside the final minute of normal time.

The opening stages of overtime had been cagey before Kaprizov's winner, which came from a powerplay after Germany's Patrick Reimer had conceded a penalty for high sticking.

Russia is banned from competing at the Games because of state-sponsored doping but the International Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that it will be lifted if there are no more doping violations from their athletes at Pyeongchang 2018.

Germany's silver medal comes after a shock run to the final, during which they beat defending champions Canada as well as 2014 silver medallists Sweden, and is their best result in Winter Olympic ice hockey.