Winter Olympics: Japan's Nana Takagi wins gold in women's mass start

Japan's Takagi holds off late sprint from favourite Kim Bo-Reum to win gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Japan's Nana Takagi won gold in the first women's speed skating mass start event at the Winter Olympics.

World champion Kim Bo-reum took silver for host nation South Korea, while Irene Schouten of the Netherlands came away with the bronze.

Estonian Saskia Alusalu led up to the 12th lap and picked up 15 points from the sprints, but finished in fourth.

It is Japan's third speed skating gold at Pyeongchang 2018, after victory in the team pursuit and the women's 500m.

How does it work?

The mass start is a combination of short track and long track speed skating and athletes can pick up points at various stages of the 16-lap race.

It is the only individual event in which long track speed skaters compete directly against each other.

There are three sprint laps, with the fastest three skaters on each awarded points.

However, only the first three athletes to complete the 6,400-metre race win medals regardless of sprint lap performance - with the points accumulated being used to rank the rest of the field.