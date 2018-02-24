Winter Olympics: USA beat Sweden to men's curling gold

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Perfect' shot gives USA decisive lead in curling final

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

The United States won gold in the men's curling at Pyeongchang 2018 after defeating Sweden 10-7 in the final.

Both teams were tied after seven ends but USA pulled away in the eighth after scoring a five-point stone.

USA won five of their nine round-robin matches and recorded a shock victory over Canada in the semi-finals.

Switzerland claimed bronze - meaning Canada missed out on a men's curling medal at the Winter Olympics for the first time.

"I think it's a dream. I'll wake up tomorrow and this might not be real. It's just fantastic," USA skip John Shuster said.

The Americans went into the match as underdogs after Sweden had won seven of their nine round-robin matches before beating Switzerland in the semi-finals.

USA were also beaten 10-4 by the Swedes in the group stage.

Host nation South Korea will play Sweden in the women's final on Sunday (00:05 GMT), while Great Britain go for bronze against Japan on Saturday (11:05 GMT).