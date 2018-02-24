Winter Olympics: Finland's Iivo Niskanen takes 50km cross country gold

Finland's Iivo Niskanen won a team sprint gold medal in Sochi

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Finland's Iivo Niskanen won his first individual Winter Olympic gold medal after a gripping finish to the men's 50km cross country skiing mass start.

Niskanen, who won a team sprint title four years ago, held off Alexander Bolshunov of the Olympic athletes from Russia to win by 18.7 seconds.

Niskanen, 26, opened a 40-second lead, but was tracked down by the 21-year-old as Bolshunov briefly moved ahead, only for Niskanen to break again.

OAR's Andrey Larkov took bronze.

Niskanen posted a winning time of two hours, eight minutes and 22.1 seconds.