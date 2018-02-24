Winter Olympics: Billy Morgan wins Great Britain's record fifth medal in Pyeongchang

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Morgan lands second run in Big Air final

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Billy Morgan won bronze in the men's big air to secure Great Britain their highest medal tally in Winter Olympic history.

The medal for Morgan, 28, is Team GB's fifth in Pyeongchang, taking them past the four medals won in 1924 and 2014.

It follows a skeleton gold for Lizzy Yarnold as well as bronze medals for Dom Parsons, Laura Deas and Izzy Atkin.

Canada's Sebastien Toutant took gold with a score of 174.25 while United States' Kyle Mack won silver.

Morgan fell on his first jump but responded with 82.50 on run two and 85.50 on his final run with a competitor's final score taken from their best two jumps.

The Briton finished just 0.75 off silver and his medal was confirmed when Canadian favourite Max Parrot crashed on his final jump.

The bronze also sees Great Britain reach UK Sport's pre-Games minimum target of five medals.

More to follow