Winter Olympics: Fredrik Lindstrom leads Sweden to first biathlon relay gold

Sweden's Fredrik Lindstroem crucially only needed to use one of his extra bullets to hit his 10 targets

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Sweden won men's 4x7.5km biathlon relay gold at the Winter Olympics for the first time as Fredrik Lindstrom held his nerve in a thrilling contest with Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen.

Norway and Sweden entered the final round of shooting level, but Svendsen missed a target and had to ski a penalty loop in Pyeongyang.

Sweden won in one hour 15 minutes 16.5 seconds.

Norway were 55.5secs behind, while Germany took bronze, 2:07.1 adrift.

Lindstrom led home a Sweden team also featuring Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin and Sebastian Samuelsson.

Svendsen, who won bronze in the mass start, Lars Helge Birkeland, Tarjei Bo and individual gold medallist Johannes Thingnes Bo earned Norway a 37th medal at the 2018 Games, equalling the record set by USA at Vancouver 2010.

They have won 13 golds, one short of Canada's record from 2010.

Erik Lesser, pursuit bronze medallist Benedikt Doll, sprint champion Arnd Peiffer and Simon Schempp, who won silver in the mass start, made up the Germany team.