Winter Olympics: Kjeld Nuis wins speed skating 1,000m to add to 1500m gold

Kjeld Nuis
Kjeld Nuis (above) beat fellow Dutchman Patrick Roest by 0.85 seconds to win 1500m gold
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

The Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis won a second speed skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics with victory in the 1,000m final in Pyeongyang.

The world champion, 28, finished in one minute 7.95 seconds to become the third man to complete the 1,000m and 1500m double.

Norway's Havard Lorentzen, the 500m champion, took silver, 0.04secs behind at Gangneung Oval.

South Korea's Kim Tae-Yun, who was 0.27secs adrift of Nuis, won bronze.

Norway have won 36 medals in Pyeongchang, one short of the record set by USA at Vancouver 2010.

American Eric Heiden won 1,000 and 1500m gold in 1980 and Canada's Gaetan Boucher in 1984.

