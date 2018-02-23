Winter Olympics: Switzerland deny Canada men's curling medal for first time

Switzerland never trailed in their bronze medal play-off against Canada

Canada missed out on a men's curling medal at the Winter Olympics for the first time as they lost the bronze-medal match to Switzerland.

Defending champions Canada, who had won three golds and two silvers in the five Olympics in which curling has featured, were beaten 7-5 in Pyeongyang.

The Swiss, who beat Britain in a play-off to reach the semis, never trailed.

Benoit Schwarz cleared out the house with Switzerland's final stone of the match to seal victory.

Skip Peter de Cruz, Valentin Tanner and Claudio Paetz also collected gold, alongside alternate Dominik Maerki.

Switzerland opened up a 2-0 lead after three ends with a pair off steals, Canada skip Kevin Koe twice missing chances with the hammer.

Although he produced a superb final stone to level the score, his mistake in the sixth end - knocking his own stone out of play with a potential three on the cards - meant Switzerland conceded only one.

Despite limiting Switzerland to one in the ninth end and a two-point lead heading into the final end, Canada were unable to make use of the hammer.