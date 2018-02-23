Winter Olympics: Kelsey Serwa wins women's ski cross gold
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Canada's Kelsey Serwa claimed gold in the women's ski cross at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Serwa, 28, pulled away in the second half of the race to finish ahead of compatriot Brittany Phelan and Switzerland's Fanny Smith.
Competing at her first Winter Games, Great Britain's Emily Sarsfield, 34, was knocked out in the quarter-finals.
Canadian defending champion Marielle Thompson crashed out in the day's first heat.
The victory for Serwa means Canada have won the event all three times it has featured at the Winter Olympics.