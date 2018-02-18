Winter Olympics: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo helps Norway win men's 4x10m relay gold

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has already won sprint gold and is leading the World Cup overall, sprint and under-23 standings
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo produced a cross country skiing masterclass as Norway won the men's 4x10m relay.

Klaebo, 21, allowed France and the Olympic Athletes of Russia to lead during the final leg before skiing clear, less than 1km from the finish.

Klaebo eased home to win his second gold in Pyeongchang and secure Norway's first men's relay gold since 2002.

Denis Spitsov, also 21, crossed 9.4 seconds behind to earn silver for the OAR while France won bronze.

