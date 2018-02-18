Winter Olympics: GB's James Woods misses out on ski slopestyle medal

Media playback is not supported on this device Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's James Woods narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's ski slopestyle as Norway's Oystein Braaten won gold.

Woods, 26, was in bronze medal position with five skiers remaining in the final run but was overtaken and came fourth.

Braaten won with a first-run score of 95.00 while Nick Goepper took silver and Canadian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand bronze, 1.4 points ahead of Woods.

Woods said it was "devastating" to miss out on a medal.

Had he finished in the top three it would have secured Britain's highest medal tally at a Winter Games, beating the four medals won in 1924 and 2014.

The Briton looked set for a high score on his first run, only to fall on the final jump but held third place after run two with an impressive score of 91.00.

The Yorkshireman produced another strong final run but a missed rail at the top of the course saw him score 90.00 and American Goepper climbed above him in the standings shortly after.

"It's devastating to miss out on a medal but the skiing was great and I have no shame in saying that I went for a run that I thought could win this," Woods said.

"I'm incredibly proud of myself and the skiing from all of the competitors. I believed I could win this thing but you have to be perfect and I was a little bit off."

BBC Sport commentator Ed Leigh said had Woods avoided the error on the rail feature he would have finished in the medals.

"It will be tough to take but he showed the best of his skiing," he added.

Still to come on day nine

Brit watch

05:05-08:00: GB women's curlers face Sweden.

GB women's curlers face Sweden. 11:05-14:00: GB men's curling team take on Italy.

GB men's curling team take on Italy. 11:05: Men's two-man bobsleigh competition gets under way with Brad Hall piloting in a bid to boost his experience on the track before a bid for a medal in the four-man competition.

Medals to be decided

06:15-08:10: Cross country skiing - men's 4x10km relay

Cross country skiing - men's 4x10km relay 11:00-12:20: Freestyle skiing - men's aerials finals

Freestyle skiing - men's aerials finals 11:00-12:55: Speed skating - women's 500m final

Speed skating - women's 500m final 11:15-12:15: Biathlon - men's 15km mass start

Sunday's gold medal winners

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Oystein Braaten wins men's slopestyle gold

BBC coverage

Live coverage

06:00-12:15, BBC Two and online

06:00-14:30, BBC Red Button and online

12:15-16:45, BBC One and online

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two and online

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four and online