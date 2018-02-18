Winter Olympics: GB's James Woods misses out on ski slopestyle medal
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Great Britain's James Woods narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's ski slopestyle as Norway's Oystein Braaten won gold.
Woods, 26, was in bronze medal position with five skiers remaining in the final run but was overtaken and came fourth.
Braaten won with a first-run score of 95.00 while Nick Goepper took silver and Canadian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand bronze, 1.4 points ahead of Woods.
Woods said it was "devastating" to miss out on a medal.
Had he finished in the top three it would have secured Britain's highest medal tally at a Winter Games, beating the four medals won in 1924 and 2014.
The Briton looked set for a high score on his first run, only to fall on the final jump but held third place after run two with an impressive score of 91.00.
The Yorkshireman produced another strong final run but a missed rail at the top of the course saw him score 90.00 and American Goepper climbed above him in the standings shortly after.
"It's devastating to miss out on a medal but the skiing was great and I have no shame in saying that I went for a run that I thought could win this," Woods said.
"I'm incredibly proud of myself and the skiing from all of the competitors. I believed I could win this thing but you have to be perfect and I was a little bit off."
BBC Sport commentator Ed Leigh said had Woods avoided the error on the rail feature he would have finished in the medals.
"It will be tough to take but he showed the best of his skiing," he added.
