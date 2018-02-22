Winter Olympics: Michelle Gisin wins combined gold as Lindsey Vonn fails to finish

Lindsey Vonn took bronze in the women's downhill on Wednesday

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Lindsey Vonn failed to finish her final Olympic race as Switzerland's Michelle Gisin took gold in the women's alpine combined.

American Vonn, 33, had the fastest downhill time but did not complete her slalom run in Pyeongchang.

Gisin, 24, won in two minutes 20.90 seconds, while American Mikaela Shiffrin, 0.97secs back, added silver to the gold she won in giant slalom.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener won bronze after claiming silver in the slalom.

Vonn was quickest in her favoured downhill, in which she won gold in 2010 and bronze earlier this week, so was last to go in the slalom.

Shiffrin went in front of Holdener with five skiers to go, only to be pushed down three runs later by Gisin, whose older sister Dominique shared the downhill gold in 2014.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel just missed out on a third medal of these Games as she came fourth, 0.29secs behind Holdener.

And Vonn failed to finish as her Olympic career, which started as a 17-year-old at Salt Lake City in 2002, came to a disappointing conclusion.