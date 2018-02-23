Winter Olympics: Alina Zagitova wins gold for OAR in women's single figure skating

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Alina Zagitova holds off Evgenia Medvedeva to win figure skating gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Fifteen-year-old Alina Zagitova won the first gold for the Olympic athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in the women's single figure skating.

She followed her short programme world record 82.92 with 156.65 points in the free dance to finish 1.31 points ahead of compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva.

Skating last, Medvedeva, 18, looked to have done enough to overhaul Zagitova but the judges scored their free dance routines equally in Pyeongchang.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond took bronze.

OAR have now won 14 medals at these Games, while Zagitova is the second youngest women's figure skating champion in history after American Tara Lipinski in 1998.

Two-time reigning world champion Medvedeva was favourite for the event until recent months before a foot injury and the emergence of her younger training partner Zagitova.

Medvedeva scored a world record 81.61 in the short programme on Wednesday, only to see that bettered moments later by Zagitova.

With a slight advantage going into the free dance, Zagitova produced a strong routine but made a slight error on the landing of her triple lutz.

Medvedeva followed shortly after with an excellent performance of her own, and there were boos from some spectators when the judges' decision was announced.

Zagitova and Medvedeva are two of 169 Russia athletes who are allowed to compete as neutrals under the OAR team banner at the Games despite Russia being banned from competing.

They have now won one gold medal, five silver and eight bronze in Pyeongchang.

Analysis

1980 men's Winter Olympic figure skating gold medallist Robin Cousins

Zagitova was on it but didn't give me any heart. Medvedeva gave us everything. Yes, her jumps were tiny but they were pristine. Her performance was glorious.

She was shocked and I think most of us are.

Media playback is not supported on this device Serwa wins women's ski cross gold in Canada one-two

Brit watch on day 14:

11:05-14:00: The British women's curling team face Sweden in their semi-final.

Day 14's four remaining medal events

06:35-09:30: Curling - men's bronze-medal final

Curling - men's bronze-medal final 10:00-11:35: Speed skating - men's 1,000m final

Speed skating - men's 1,000m final 11:15-12:45: Biathlon - men's 4x7.5km relay

BBC TV coverage

Live coverage

06:00-09:15, 13:00-18:00, BBC Two and online

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online

09:15-13:00, BBC One and online

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two and online

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra