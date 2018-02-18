Winter Olympics: Austria's Marcel Hirscher wins giant slalom for second gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Austria's Marcel Hirscher wins gold in the men's giant slalom

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Austrian skiing great Marcel Hirscher claimed his second gold medal of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with a sensational win in the giant slalom.

He finished 1.27 seconds ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen while Frenchman Alexis Pinturault took bronze.

The 28-year-old had never claimed an Olympic gold before winning the combined event on Tuesday.

He remains on course for a hat-trick of medals with Thursday's slalom to come.

"He is just too good. He is in a different league," BBC Sport skiing commentator Matt Chilton said.

Hirscher carried a 0.67-second lead into the final run and in the end won in a time of two minutes 18.04 seconds.

He has won 55 World Cup races - the second-most of all time - and is now the reigning Olympic, World Cup and world champion in the giant slalom.

Kristoffersen's silver follows eight second-place finishes in the World Cup this season, six of which have also been to Hirscher.