Winter Olympics: Austria's Marcel Hirscher wins giant slalom for second gold

Austria's Marcel Hirscher wins gold in the men's giant slalom
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Austrian skiing great Marcel Hirscher claimed his second gold medal of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with a sensational win in the giant slalom.

He finished 1.27 seconds ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen while Frenchman Alexis Pinturault took bronze.

The 28-year-old had never claimed an Olympic gold before winning the combined event on Tuesday.

He remains on course for a hat-trick of medals with Thursday's slalom to come.

"He is just too good. He is in a different league," BBC Sport skiing commentator Matt Chilton said.

Hirscher carried a 0.67-second lead into the final run and in the end won in a time of two minutes 18.04 seconds.

He has won 55 World Cup races - the second-most of all time - and is now the reigning Olympic, World Cup and world champion in the giant slalom.

Kristoffersen's silver follows eight second-place finishes in the World Cup this season, six of which have also been to Hirscher.

