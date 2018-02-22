Winter Olympics: Anna Gasser wins women's big air final with last jump

Anna Gasser won big air gold at last year's World Championships and the X Games in January

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Anna Gasser produced the best score with the last jump to snatch gold from Jamie Anderson in the women's big air.

Anderson scored 90.00 in run one and the American, who won the slopestyle gold, still led after run two.

Gasser, 26, then scored 96.00 to push her total above Anderson's, with New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott third.

The two best scores of three runs were combined for the final total with Gasser totalling 185.00 and Anderson on 177.25.

Big air has made its debut in Pyeongchang so world champion Gasser is now the inaugural Olympic champion too.

Anderson, 27, started well while 16-year-old Sadowksi-Synnott scored just 65.50.

But Sadowksi-Synnott then jumped 92.00, the best score of run two, to move into bronze-medal position.

Had she landed her third attempt she may have been in gold-medal contention but she came up short, allowing Gasser to make her first Olympic medal a gold.