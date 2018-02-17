Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold defends skeleton gold as Laura Deas takes bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device Lizzy Yarnold defends her Olympic skeleton title

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Lizzy Yarnold defended her skeleton title and Laura Deas claimed bronze on Great Britain's most successful day at a Winter Olympics.

It took the British medal count on Saturday to three, after Izzy Atkin claimed a ski slopestyle bronze.

But short-track speed skating medal hope Elise Christie fell in the 1,500m.

Yarnold, having won gold at Sochi 2014, becomes the first Briton to retain a Winter Games title and also the first skeleton athlete to do so.

Yarnold headed into the final run 0.02 seconds behind leader Janine Flock, but a poor finish from the Austrian saw her drop out of the medal places.

Deas jumped into bronze and Germany's Jacqueline Loelling took silver, 0.45 seconds behind Yarnold as the 29-year-old set a track record.

It is the first time Britain have won three individuals medals on one day at Winter Games - eclipsing the two won in 1924.

The British team have now matched their record medal tally of four, set in Sochi four years ago and in France in 1924.

