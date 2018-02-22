Winter Olympics: Wu Dajing wins 500m short track skating for China's first gold

Wu Dajing
Wu Dajing won silver in the 500m and bronze in the 5,000m relay in Sochi in 2014
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

China's Wu Dajing broke his own world record to win a gold medal in the men's 500m short track skating at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Wu led from the start to win in 39.584 seconds, beating the 39.800 he set in the quarter-finals on Thursday and claiming China's first gold.

Hwang Dae-heon took silver and fellow South Korean Lim Hyo-jun, the 1500m gold medallist, won bronze.

Canada's Samuel Girard, the 1,000m champion, came fourth.

Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu, the boyfriend of British short track skater Elise Christie, was fifth overall after winning the B final at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

