Winter Olympics: Germany seal nordic combined clean sweep with relay win

Germany claimed their record 13th gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Germany completed a clean sweep of the nordic combined gold medals at the Winter Olympics with a comfortable win in the large hill team relay.

Vinzenz Geiger, Fabian Riessle, Eric Frenzel and Johannes Rydzek finished 52.7 seconds ahead of 2014 winners Norway in Pyeongchang.

Austria finished third in the event, which combines cross country and ski jumping, having led after the jump.

It took Germany's gold medal tally in Pyeongchang to a record 13.

Rydzek added to his large hill gold medal and Frenzel his normal hill title as Germany won the large hill team relay for the first time.

Riessle and Frenzel also completed a clean sweep of the podium places behind Rydzek in the large hill event.

In nordic combined, the jumps recorded by all four team members translate to a points total, which determines the staggered start order for the cross-country relay.

Germany trailed Austria by six seconds after the ski jump element, but moved to the front at the start of the 20km cross country.

Jan Schmid, Espen Andersen, Jarl Magnus Riiber and Jorgen Graabak claimed the silver medal for Norway.

Wilhelm Denifl, Lukas Klapfer, Bernhard Gruber and Mario Seidl took home the bronze for Austria having finished one minute 7.8 seconds behind Germany.