Winter Olympics: USA beat Canada in shootout to win women's ice hockey gold

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the decisive penalty-shot past Shannon Szabados as USA win women's ice hockey gold for a second time

The United States beat Canada 3-2 in a sudden-death shootout to win Winter Olympics gold in the women's ice hockey for the first time in 20 years.

The scores were level at 2-2 after five penalty shots each, but USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored past Shannon Szabados before Maddie Rooney saved from Canada's Meghan Agosta.

Canada won gold at the previous four Olympics, including victories over USA in the 2002, 2010 and 2014 finals.

The game had ended 2-2 after overtime.

Hillary Knight opened the scoring for USA but Haley Irwin and Marie-Philip Poulin put Canada ahead before Monique Lamoureux-Morando took the match into overtime in Pyeongchang.

USA beat Canada in the first women's ice hockey Winter Olympic final in 1998.

Analysis

BBC ice hockey commentator Seth Bennett

USA are crowned Olympic champions, the queens of ice hockey.

What an unbelievable final - it was an incredible game of ice hockey and the entertainment was first-class.

It all came down to mental strength and experience. This was great drama.