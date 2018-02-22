Winter Olympics: David Wise defends men's ski halfpipe title

David Wise won the X Games for the fourth time in Aspen in January

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

American freestyle skier David Wise held his nerve to defend his Olympic ski halfpipe title in Pyeongchang.

Wise, 27, failed to put down a run from his first two efforts but scored 97.20 from his final run to take gold.

Compatriot Alex Ferreira had the best score of run one and two and, in a repeat of last month's X Games, finished behind Wise with 96.40.

Nico Porteous scored 94.80 from his second run to earn the 16-year-old New Zealander an unexpected bronze.

That was only the third medal New Zealand have won in the Winter Olympics and came just a couple of hours after Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, also 16, won their second with a bronze in the women's big air final.

Porteous' score early in run two put him in front of Ferreira but the American, 23, went back into gold-medal position with a score of 96.00.

When winning the X Games for the fourth time last month, Wise became the first skier to land all four double corks in competition and he repeated the feat in the Olympic arena to take the lead.

Ferreira thought he had regained it again with his final run and although he improved his best score, it was just short of Wise's winning mark.