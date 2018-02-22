Winter Olympics: Belarus win women's biathlon relay gold

Darya Domracheva (second right) claimed her sixth medal at the Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Belarus won women's biathlon relay gold as Darya Domracheva claimed her fourth Winter Olympic title.

Nadezhda Skardino, Iryna Kryuko, Dzinara Alimbekava and Domracheva completed the 24km course in one hour 12 minutes 3.4 seconds in Pyeongchang.

They beat Sweden by 10.7secs, with France a further 6.9 seconds behind.

Domracheva, 31, became the first female biathlete to win four Olympic medals, having claimed individual, pursuit and mass start golds at Sochi 2014.

She also won silver in the mass start in Pyeongchang and bronze at Vancouver 2010.

Only Domracheva's husband, Norwegian Ole Einar Bjorndalen, with eight, and France's Martin Fourcade, with five, have won more golds.

Belarus were third at the start of the final circuit, but Domracheva produced a crucial anchor leg to claim victory.

She produced a clean penultimate round of shooting, although she needed her three additional bullets to knock down the five targets in the final round.

Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Anna Magnusson and 15km champion Hanna Oberg helped Sweden win their first medal in the event.

Anais Chevalier, Marie Dorin Habert, Justine Braisaz and Anais Bescond made up the France team.